Asian Stocks - 05-07-21
TOKYO, 5 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 July:
The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.64% to 28598.19 points, Japanese is TOPIX down by 0.37% to 1948.99 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.44% to 3534.32 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.59% to 28143.50 points.
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 17:42 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 05-07-21
- 17:35 Asian Stocks - 05-07-21
- 16:52 Armen Grigoryan expresses concerns over some assessments in the announcement of CSTO Secretary-General
- 16:38 Azerbaijani servicemen fires at Armenian cross-stone in Artsakh's Hadrut
- 15:31 Germany abolishes pandemic-related restrictions for Armenian citizens
- 14:23 From digital agenda to elimination of barriers - EEC Council session to take place on July 7
- 13:22 Parents of 13 awarded with Medal of Parental Glory
- 11:56 ARMENPRESS to soon introduce Turkish language newfeed
- 11:35 Over 88 thousand citizens of Armenia vaccinated
- 11:33 Armenia records 53 new cases of COVID-19
- 10:59 Power in Armenia irreversibly belongs to people – Pashinyan's message on Constitution Day
- 09:15 Armenia marks Constitution Day
- 07.04-11:08 “Common values underlie Armenian-American relations” - Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Joe Biden on U.S. Independence Day
- 07.03-17:15 4 more bodies found during search operations, says Artsakh
- 07.03-16:44 Rep. Pallone discusses Armenian POW issue with officials from US State Department and Department of Defense
- 07.03-16:17 Putin congratulates Lukashenko on Independence Day
- 07.03-15:08 Pashinyan congratulates Lukashenko on Belarus Independence Day
- 07.03-13:15 ‘Convictions of Armenian captives in Azerbaijan an artificial result of artificial process’ – Ombudsman
- 07.03-12:52 Catholicos Aram I discusses Armenian POW issue with Pope Francis
- 07.03-12:23 Armenia’s high-tech minister meets with Catalonia Parliament Speaker in Spain
- 07.03-11:48 CSTO will always follow the situation in Armenia’s south, Secretary General says
- 07.03-11:32 EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects
- 07.03-11:22 Armenia reports 125 daily coronavirus cases
- 07.03-10:57 European Stocks - 02-07-21
- 07.03-10:55 US stocks up - 02-07-21
11:32, 07.03.2021
Viewed 2573 times EU to allocate over 1.5 billion Euros to Armenia for five major projects
14:31, 07.02.2021
Viewed 1565 times Armenian Ambassador, Iran Deputy Energy Minister discuss construction of 3rd power transmission line project
18:17, 06.30.2021
Viewed 1299 times Neither Armenia, nor Azerbaijan, nor population of NK are interested in the continuation of the conflict – Putin
13:48, 06.29.2021
Viewed 1263 times EU Council greenlights signing of Common Aviation Area Agreement with Armenia
16:16, 06.29.2021
Viewed 1036 times Poland ready to support Armenia in process of democratic reforms