Asian Stocks - 05-07-21

TOKYO, 5 JULY, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 5 July:

The value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.64% to 28598.19 points, Japanese is TOPIX down by 0.37% to 1948.99 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.44% to 3534.32 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.59% to 28143.50 points.