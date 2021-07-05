Armen Grigoryan expresses concerns over some assessments in the announcement of CSTO Secretary-General

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a phone conversation with the CSRO Secretary-General Stanislav Zas, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Security Council.

Zas congratulated Armen Grigoryan on successful organization of the early parliamentary elections on June 20.

Armen Grigoryan expressed concerns over some formulations and assessments in the July 3 statement of the CSTO Secretary-General.

The Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia expressed conviction that the existing situation cannot be called just an incident, since it’s already a lasting time that the Azerbaijani servicemen do not withdraw from the sovereign territory of Armenia, which is an overt attempt to occupy some of the Armenian territories.

At the end of the conversation Armen Grigoryan emphasized that for getting acquainted with the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on site, it’s would be a good idea to organize the visit of the CSTO Secretariat.

“We need to understand that the CSTO potential is applied only in case of aggression, attack. Here, we, in fact, deal with a border incident. Thanks God, there are no casualties, no fires. This is a border incident, it must be solved, and we support the peaceful solution of the issue”, Stanislav Zas had said on July 3.