Azerbaijani servicemen fires at Armenian cross-stone in Artsakh's Hadrut

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. A video has been spread on social networks, which is another vivid proof of the policy of Azerbaijan to destroy the Armenian cultural heritage and desecrate the monuments in the occupied territories of Artsakh.

ARMENPRESS reports the video shows an Azerbaijani soldier firing at the cross-stone in Hadrut.

It becomes clear from the video that the monument is desecrated. It is covered with Azerbaijani inscriptions.