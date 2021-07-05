Germany abolishes pandemic-related restrictions for Armenian citizens

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. The German authorities have decided to permits restriction-free entry for arrivals from more third countries, in line with the most recent recommendation of the EU Council, which on July 1 expanded the list of epidemiologically safe third countries, for the residents of which the EU Member States are advised to gradually permit to enter.

According to a press release issued on Saturday, June 3, by the German Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Home Affairs, starting from the following day, on June 4, travellers from the countries listed below will be eligible to enter the German territory for tourism purposes:

Armenia

Azerbaijan

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Brunei

Jordan

Canada

Qatar

Kosovo

Moldova

Montenegro

“Anyone who is resident in one of these countries can enter the country without an important reason for travel and regardless of their vaccination status,” the Ministry notes,

The United Kingdom has been left out of the list once again, mainly due to the spread of the Delta variant of the Coronavirus in its territory.

Germany has been one of the most affected countries in Europe by Coronavirus, with a total of 3,729,682 cases registered so far. However, statistics by World Health Organization show that Germany has now taken the situation under control after the country reported only 649 cases in the last 24 hours.