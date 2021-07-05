Parents of 13 awarded with Medal of Parental Glory

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Gevorg and Gohar Bezhanyans, in whose family little Eva, the 13th child of the family, was born a few days ago, were awarded with the Medal of Parental Glory by the decree of President Armen Sarkissian, ARMENPRESS was informed from the President’s website.

Bezhanyans were awarded for their contribution to the establishment and strengthening of the family, for the care and upbringing of thirteen children, and for ensuring their physical and moral development.