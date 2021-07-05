ARMENPRESS to soon introduce Turkish language newfeed

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. If we want to fill the big information gap on the Armenian events in Turkey, to make what Armenia says more understandable for Turkey, if we want to achieve the recognition of the Armenian Genocide in Turkey, as well as to spread the news about the homeland to the Armenians living in Turkey who don’t speak Armenian, we must also "speak Turkish’', Director of ARMENPRESS news agency Aram Ananayan said, informing that Turkish language newsfeed will be soon available, making it the 6th language of the news agency. According to the director of ARMENPRESS, the agency is entering a new stage of development, and it is time for the oldest media outlet in Armenia to test itself in the youngest formats.

'' We already had Turkish and Italian news products on a experimental basis during the 44-day Artsakh war, in addition to our 5 languages (Armenian, Russian, English, French, Arabic), but from this year Turkish will become one of our regular media languages. In the nearest days the Turkish website of the news agency will be ready.

''I want to emphasize that the agency will not be limited with only printed information, but we will enrich our content with other formats’', Ananyan said, noting that this refers not only to the Turkish language, but all the others. Particularly, ARMENPRESS has launched its proadcasts, which are regularly published and refer to various issues of public interest.

Referring to choosing Turkish as a new media language for ARMENPRESS, the director of the agency emphasized, ‘’We think that there is a big gap in the information coming from Armenia in Turkey, there is a rift in understandings about Armenia’’, Ananyan said.

Istanbul-Armenian famous journalist Raffi Hermon Araks has been appointed editor-in-chief of the Turkish newsfeed.