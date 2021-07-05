Over 88 thousand citizens of Armenia vaccinated

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Since the start of vaccinations against COVID-19 in Armenia, 88,164 vaccinations have been carried out by July 4, of which the first dose is 66,491, the second dose is 21,673 ARMENPRESS reports the Ministry of Health informs.

Vaccinations are carried out in primary health care organizations all days of the week. It is necessary to call the preferred polyclinic in advance, to register for the vaccination. Foreign citizens can also be vaccinated. The vaccines are free.

Armenia uses AstraZeneca, Sputnik-V, and CoronaVac vaccines.