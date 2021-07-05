Power in Armenia irreversibly belongs to people – Pashinyan's message on Constitution Day

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan issued a congratulatory message on the occasion of the Constitution Day, noting that the June 20 snap parliamentary elections showed that after decades of struggle, the constitutional provision that power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to the people and the people exercise their power through free elections has been irreversibly established in Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister.

The message runs as follows,

'' Dear compatriots, dear people,

I congratulate all of us on the occasion of July 5, Constitution Day. We welcome July 5, 2021 in completely new conditions, with the implementation of immutable Article 2 of the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia. According to that article, power in the Republic of Armenia belongs to the people, and the people exercise their power through free elections.

The early parliamentary elections of June 20, 2021 showed that after decades of struggle, this constitutional provision has been irreversibly established in Armenia. Every citizen of the Republic of Armenia today sees and knows that he is a decisive force, as provided by the Constitution of our country.

The snap parliamentary elections, therefore, showed that in the last three years there have been profound changes in our constitutional consciousness. For the first time in the history of the Third Republic, elections have become a way to overcome the internal political crisis, not to provoke a crisis. This creates strong preconditions for the implementation of our mission of creating a constitutional reality.

The core of our future plans is set out in the first article of the preamble of the Constitution of our country. We must unite our best national potential around the materialization of the sovereign, democratic, social, legal state of the Republic of Armenia, that unification must take place according to the will of the people and not against it.

Among the priorities of our future activities are the external, constitutional security agendas, and the reform and establishment of state institutions called to serve those agendas. Proper implementation of these agendas should ensure the access to the legal, social, educational and infrastructural conditions and we must work day and night for those agendas, with the goal of ensuring the security and power of our country, freedom, happiness and welfare of the citizens.

In the meantime, obviously, we will not be able to avoid discussions about our country's system of government, but even in this crucial issue we must be guided by the principle of "measuring seven times before cutting".

Dear compatriots, dear people,

Bowing to the memory of all our brothers and sisters who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the homeland, for the sake of a sovereign state, I congratulate all of us on the occasion of the Constitution Day, July 5. ”

