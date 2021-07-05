Armenia marks Constitution Day

YEREVAN, JULY 5, ARMENPRESS. 1991 With the restoration of the independence of the Republic of Armenia, the adoption of a new national constitution became inevitable. The Constitution was adopted on July 5, 1995 by a nationwide referendum, later amended by referendums (2005, 2015). After the adoption of the Constitution, July 5 became a state holiday - Constitution Day.

The Constitution of the Republic of Armenia is the basis of the legal system of Armenia, the main law of the country, with which all other laws and legal acts must comply. The Constitution is also a value-ideological document, which defines the most basic principles of organizing society.

" The Armenian People, recognizing as a basis the fundamental principles of the Armenian statehood and national aspirations engraved in the Declaration of Independence of Armenia , having fulfilled the sacred message of its freedom loving ancestors for the restoration of the sovereign state, committed to the strengthening and prosperity of the fatherland, to ensure the freedom, general well being and civic harmony of future generations, declaring their faithfulness to universal values, hereby adopts the Constitution of the Republic of Armenia," the Constitution of Armenia begins with this sentence.

The Constitution enshrined the nature of the Republic of Armenia as a sovereign, democratic, legal-social state, proclaimed the basic human rights and freedoms of a citizen, defined the governance of the republic based on the principle of separation of legislative, executive and judicial powers.