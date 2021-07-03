4 more bodies found during search operations, says Artsakh

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. The rescuers of Artsakh have found and retrieved 4 more bodies during the search operations in the battle zones, in particular in Varanda (Fizuli) and Jrakan (Jabrayil) regions, the State Emergency Service of Artsakh said.

“According to the preliminary results, they are participants of military operations (servicemen, volunteers, reservists). The Armenian heroes will be identified after forensic examination”, the statement says.

Since the end of the 2020 Artsakh War, a total of 1595 bodies have been found during the search operations.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan