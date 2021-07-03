Rep. Pallone discusses Armenian POW issue with officials from US State Department and Department of Defense

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. US Congressman Frank Pallone discussed the issue of the Armenian prisoners of war illegally held in Azerbaijan with the officials from the State Department and the Department of Defense.

“Had a productive call with officials from State Department and Department of Defense today to discuss ways to bolster the US-Armenian relationship. We also spoke about the important role the US must play in freeing the remaining Armenian POWs in Azeri detention and the ongoing border crisis”, the Congressman said on Twitter.

