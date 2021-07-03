Pashinyan congratulates Lukashenko on Belarus Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the Independence Day, Pashinyan’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter reads:

“Dear Mr. President,

I sincerely congratulate you on the Independence Day of Belarus.

This holiday has become a symbol of the Belarusian people’s courage and heroism, a vivid example of love and dedication towards the Homeland.

I am sure that the Armenian-Belarusian traditional friendly relations will continue serving as a guideline for the development of the inter-state ties between our states both at the bilateral format and within the frames of international organizations and integration unions.

Dear Mr. President,

By using this chance I wish you good health, happiness and success, and to the good people of Belarus – peace and welfare”.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan