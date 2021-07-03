Armenia’s high-tech minister meets with Catalonia Parliament Speaker in Spain

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s caretaker Minister of High Technological Industry Hayk Chobanyan met with Speaker of Parliament of Catalonia Laura Borràs in Spain on the sidelines of the MWC Barcelona event, the ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian caretaker minister highly appreciated the friendly position of the Catalonian Parliament both over the recognition of the Armenian Genocide, the stance during the recent Artsakh War and after that, as well as for the statements made.

Hayk Chobanyan also thanked the Catalonian authorities for the friendly and supportive attitude towards the Armenian community.

In her turn Mrs. Borràs said that on May 27, 2021, the Parliament of Catalonia has unanimously adopted a statement, urging the Azerbaijani authorities to immediately release all Armenian prisoners of war.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan