LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 02-07-21

LONDON, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 2 July:

The price of aluminum up by 1.50% to $2535.00, copper price down by 0.47% to $9323.50, lead price up by 2.19% to $2288.50, nickel price up by 0.30% to $18133.00, tin price up by 0.31% to $31387.00, zinc price down by 0.59% to $2932.00, molybdenum price down by 0.84% to $41535.00, cobalt price stood at $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.