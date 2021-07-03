Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 July

Armenian President congratulates Belarusian counterpart on Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 3, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the Independence Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

“I am convinced that the centuries-old friendship and mutual respect between our peoples will serve as a firm base for raising the efficiency of the Armenian-Belarusian inter-state cooperation in different areas”, the letter reads.

The Armenian President wished his Belarusian counterpart good health, and to the good people of Belarus – peace and prosperity.

 

