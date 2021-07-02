Yerevan – Frankfurt – Yerevan direct flights to kick off from July 31
YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Condor Airlines, one of the most famous German airlines, enters the Armenian market, ARMENPRESS reports, the Committee of Tourism informed.
It is mentioned that the regular flights Yerevan-Frankfurt-Yerevan will start from July 31 and will be conducted once a week.
7 million passengers fly annually through Condor Airlines.
