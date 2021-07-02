‘’I have honor’’ Alliance applies to Constitutional Court for recognizing results of elections null and void

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. ‘’I have honor’’ Alliance has applied to the Constitutional Court for recognizing the early parliamentary election of June 20 null and void, ARMENPRESS reports press secretary of the Constitutional Court Eva Tovmasyan told ARMENPRESS.

In addition to ‘’I have honor’’ Alliance, Armenia Alliance, ‘Zartonk’’ and ‘’Armenian Fatherland’’ Parties have applied to the Court with the same demand.

According to the final results of the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia, ‘’Civil Contract’’ Party received 53.91%, Armenia Alliance received 21.09% and ‘’I have Honor’’ Alliance received 5.22% of votes.