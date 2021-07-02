YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron and United Nations Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian participated in the session of the leading countries of "Technologies-Innovation" coalition of "Generation of Equality" forum dedicated to gender equality and women’s rights taking place in Paris from June 30 to July 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the President’s Office, Sarkissian particularly referred to the opportunities of the development of innovations and technologies in Armenia, noting that the involvement of women in the technological faculties of higher educational institutions, as well as in companies of technological sphere is quite high.

‘’We carry out numerous programs liked with high technologies. One of the is called TUMO, which is an initiative in IT sphere and gives the younger generation basic knowledge of programming and high technologies. There are TUMO centers not only in Armenia, but also in Paris and Berlin, opportunities for opening in other cities are observed’’.

President Sarkissian also referred to the presidential ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) initiative aimed at the development of science and technology in Armenia. ‘’The world is changing, changing very drastically and very fast. Taking all this into account, we have initiated the ATOM program," the President said, adding that the initiative is aimed at bringing high-class companies in the field of artificial intelligence to Armenia to set up joint venture enterprises.

President Sarkissian also informed that in October of this year Armenia will host for the third time the famous international "Summit of Thoughts", one of the main topics of which is also dedicated to the issues of technological development. He invited the participants of the "Generation of Equality" forum to participate in the "Summit of Thoughts".