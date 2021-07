Caretaker deputy PM tours several construction sites in Yerevan

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan visited today several construction sites in Yerevan to get acquainted with the urban development projects and their ongoing works, his Office reports.

Avinyan visited Art Company, ML Mining and Ord Development companies’ construction sites. The companies are engaged in constructing multi-apartment buildings.

The caretaker deputy PM watched the construction process, toured the residential buildings and apartments which have already been completed.

