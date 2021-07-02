Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   2 July

‘We can do what depends on us to solve the problem’ – Chinese Ambassador on Armenian captives held in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong assures that they are also concerned about the Armenian captives who are being illegally held in Azerbaijan.

“We follow the media reports. We can do everything what depends on us to solve the problem. But this problem emerged between the two countries, and we look forward to the return of captives”, he told reporters in Yerevan.

The Chinese Ambassador noted that one of their main activity goals is to prevent such incidents.

He expressed hope that there will be no cases of capture anymore.  

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








