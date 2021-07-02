Armenian Ambassador, Iran Deputy Energy Minister discuss construction of 3rd power transmission line project
14:31, 2 July, 2021
YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran had a meeting with Homayoun Haeri, Deputy Minister of Energy of Iran, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.
The issues concerning the construction of the Armenia-Iran 3rd power transmission line project and arrangement for supplying power for both sides were discussed.
Meanwhile, the officials agreed to fix dates for bilateral visits in the relevant fields.
