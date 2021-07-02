Armenian Ambassador, Iran Deputy Energy Minister discuss construction of 3rd power transmission line project

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Artashes Toumanian, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the Islamic Republic of Iran had a meeting with Homayoun Haeri, Deputy Minister of Energy of Iran, the Armenian Embassy in Iran reports.

The issues concerning the construction of the Armenia-Iran 3rd power transmission line project and arrangement for supplying power for both sides were discussed.

Meanwhile, the officials agreed to fix dates for bilateral visits in the relevant fields.