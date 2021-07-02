‘No such statement was made’ – Ambassador Fan Yong clarifies remarks of Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of China to Armenia Fan Yong denied the Azerbaijani media reports according to which Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan Guo Min has talked about the introduction of the “Zangezur corridor” in the Belt and Road initiative.

The Ambassador told reporters in Yerevan that they have discussed these reports with the Chinese Ambassador to Azerbaijan and have found out that no such remark has been made.

“China has friendly ties with both Armenia and Azerbaijan. We hope this conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan can be solved through negotiations, which is better than war. We will take all necessary actions within our capacities for peacefully solving the issue. Thus, we will try to ensure a border security in the region”, the Chinese Ambassador to Armenia said.

