3 political forces to appeal to Constitutional Court to dispute June 20 election results

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. The “Armenia” alliance has appealed to the Constitutional Court today early morning to dispute the results of the June 20 early parliamentary elections, alliance representative Aram Vardevanyan told Armenpress.

He informed that the alliance will hold a press conference today at 15:00 to present the details of their appeal.

“I Have the Honor” alliance is also going to apply to the Constitutional Court to dispute the election results. The bloc will submit the appeal today at 17:20.

Earlier “Zartonk” party has also announced that they will apply to the CC to dispute the election results. They will submit the appeal at 15:00.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan