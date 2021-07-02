Armenian President visits US Embassy ahead of US Independence Day

YEREVAN, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian visited the US Embassy in Yerevan ahead of the US Independence Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian congratulated Ambassador Lynne Tracy, the Embassy staff and the whole US people on the national day.

The Armenian President and the US Ambassador exchanged views on the agenda of the bilateral relations and the development prospects of the bilateral cooperation.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan