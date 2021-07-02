LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 01-07-21

LONDON, JULY 2, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 1 July:

The price of aluminum down by 1.48% to $2497.50, copper price down by 0.40% to $9367.50, lead price down by 2.61% to $2239.50, nickel price down by 1.96% to $18078.00, tin price down by 0.59% to $31290.00, zinc price up by 0.03% to $2949.50, molybdenum price down by 1.45% to $41888.00, cobalt price up by 3.95% to $50500.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.