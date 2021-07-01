Ensuring security of the state is one of our key tasks – Pashinyan congratulates State Protection Service personnel

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan attended the solemn session dedicated to the day of establishment of the State Protection Service of the National Security Service.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the State Protection Service personnel on the occasion of the festive day, noting that the State Security Service is an important institution. ''In the case of Armenia this becomes particularly important, because, unfortunately, incidents like October 27, 1999 have taken place in our country’', Pashinyan said, thanking them for their service.

՛՛Ensuring the security of the state and state institutions is one of our key tasks'', Pashinyan emphasized, highly assessing the service of the State Protection Service.

Pashinyan thanked the servicemen of the Service and wished success. ‘’I want that the challenges facing s should ease down, instead of growing, but in any case we, and first of all the State Security Service and the National Security Service should be ready to manage and prevent any threat and that’s more important than struggling against their consequences in the future’’, Pashinyan said.