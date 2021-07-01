TUMO center to open in Los Angeles

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. First TUMO center in the USA will be founded in south-eastern Southern San Fernando Valley in collaboration with Los Angeles City and USC Institute of Armenian Studies. The project will cost 9 million USD, ARMENPRESS reports, Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian informed.

In addition, $1 million will be allocated to the University of Southern California Institute of Armenian Studies and another $1 million to the Lark Musical Society, a nonprofit that delivers high-quality classical music education, curating performances of music, song, and dance.

“I am very proud to bring California’s backing to the mission of these three organizations, which continually demonstrate their passion and success in educating and investing in our youth. Whether it be the arts, education, or technology, all three organizations have demonstrated a record of helping our students succeed, and they will greatly benefit and enhance the experience of our diverse youth population for decades to come,” said Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian.

The TUMO Center for Creative Technologies is a free-of-charge educational program that puts teenagers in charge of their own learning. Founded by engineer and entrepreneur Sam and Sylva Simonian, TUMO’s mission is to allow teens to maximize their potential by discovering their passions and building the skills and self-confidence required to shape their future.