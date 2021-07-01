IDBank’s new offer for business

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. IDBank offers business loans in AMD with profitable conditions in the frames of cooperation with the EIB - European Investment Bank.

The business loan is provided for the purpose of obtaining funds for the development and promotion of the following sectors:

agriculture,

processing of agricultural products,

tourism,

export,

industry․

The loan funds can be used by the legal entities registered in the Republic of Armenia, individual entrepreneurs, which have been operating in the above-mentioned spheres for at least 6 months.

Joining the European Investment Bank's third “Private Sector Financing” crediting program, IDBank offers loans ranging from AMD 5 million to AMD 500 million, moreover, depending on the business plan, the loan may exceed the mentioned amount. Loans are provided for a maximum period of 90 months with a grace period of up to 30 months. The annual nominal interest rate of the loan is 8-9.5%, and the maximum actual interest rate is 9.5%.

