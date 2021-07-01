IDBank’s new offer for business
YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. IDBank offers business loans in AMD with profitable conditions in the frames of cooperation with the EIB - European Investment Bank.
The business loan is provided for the purpose of obtaining funds for the development and promotion of the following sectors:
- agriculture,
- processing of agricultural products,
- tourism,
- export,
- industry․
The loan funds can be used by the legal entities registered in the Republic of Armenia, individual entrepreneurs, which have been operating in the above-mentioned spheres for at least 6 months.
Joining the European Investment Bank's third “Private Sector Financing” crediting program, IDBank offers loans ranging from AMD 5 million to AMD 500 million, moreover, depending on the business plan, the loan may exceed the mentioned amount. Loans are provided for a maximum period of 90 months with a grace period of up to 30 months. The annual nominal interest rate of the loan is 8-9.5%, and the maximum actual interest rate is 9.5%.
