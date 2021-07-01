Circumstances of 44-day Artsakh War must be seriously and thoroughly examined – Pashinyan

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan says the circumstances of the 2020 Artsakh War must be seriously and thoroughly examined, because, he adds, there are some issues, the public needs the answers.

“Of course, it’s another topic which part must be investigated within judiciary framework, which system must be investigated in commission or other formats prescribed by law, but it’s important to record that all circumstances of the 44-day war and other circumstances connected with it must be definitely examined where there is a problem of criminal-legal assessment, there should be a criminal-legal assessment. Where there is a problem of political assessment, political assessment must be given, but I think that the public and we all feel that necessity, and the prosecution has a lot to do in this respect”, Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan