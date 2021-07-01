Pashinyan comments on changes made in judiciary

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has commented on the changes made in the judiciary over the past three years and stated that the leadership formed in 2018 has refused from the policy of dictating the judicial system.

During a session dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the creation of the Prosecution of Armenia, Pashinyan confessed that this step has also led to some shocks because it was a development, no one was ready for and was expecting.

“My conviction is that if no decisive steps are taken on the judiciary’s institutional development path, the inertia starts prevailing more and more rapidly and as a result we have no change. But as a result of these processes of the past three years we can state that we have finally created a very important base for the complete institutional development of the judiciary”, Pashinyan said.

He drew the attention of the prosecutors on the fact that one of the key points of their party’s pre-election program related to the law and justice.

“In general, I think that the lack of justice has been the greatest problem in our country, in the history of the Third Republic, and one of the most important aspirations of our people is justice, and we are obliged to do that. But I want to note that during these three years we have detected systematic and deep-rooted problems, have seen that we have problems not only in courts, but also with the pre-investigation quality, in the prosecution system, and it’s very important that we face these issues and record that the reforms must continue, the final goal of which must be to establish law and justice in Armenia”, Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan