Samples of Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 produced in Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Samples of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 have been produced in Armenia, Caretaker Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

“These samples will be tested in the nearest future. After the test, maybe there will be an opportunity for serial production of the vaccine in Armenia”, she said, adding that there is already a major progress in this process.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan