Armenian caretaker health minister says vaccinations are safe and effective means to fight COVID-19

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. 80,000 people in Armenia have already been vaccinated against COVID-19, and no side effects have been registered, Caretaker Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting today.

“This once again proves that vaccinations are safe and effective measures for fighting against the pandemic. The vaccination rates do not satisfy, but they are growing day by day. In the pre-election period vaccinations have declined, but now, it seems, they are growing. Recently, 3000 people have been vaccinated in just one day”, she said.

According to the caretaker minister, the effectiveness of the vaccines depends on their being conducted in a short period of time, therefore, it’s very important that as many people in Armenia as possible get vaccinated as soon as possible.

