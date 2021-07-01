‘The plan to end 2021 with double-digit economic growth remains in force’ – caretaker minister Kerobyan

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Over the past two weeks almost all international financial organizations, the Central Bank and the government of Armenia have revised the economic growth projections for 2021, by greatly increasing it, Caretaker Minister of Economy Vahan Kerobyan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, adding that this is a very good sign, and the business must understand and expand its investments and activities.

“I think that the 6% economic growth forecast is again conservative. We move on the path I had in my mind. The mind and plan to close the year with double-digit economic growth remains in force”, he said.

