Armenian government provides 8.8 billion drams to Artsakh people: Total allocations reach 83 billion drams

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government has adopted another decision on providing assistance to the people of Artsakh.

During the Cabinet meeting today, caretaker minister of finance Atom Janjughazyan said the decision aims at providing fund for covering the expenses for electricity, gas supply and communication services of the Artsakh people for July 2021, as well as for the July salaries, pensions and healthcare expenditures as envisaged by the 2021 state budget of Artsakh.

“It is planned to provide 8.8 billion drams, 1.2 billion drams of which will be used for paying the utility bills, and the rest will be provided to the Republic of Artsakh within the framework of an inter-state loan”, he said.

Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan noted that by this decision Artsakh is provided with an inter-state loan worth 8.7 billion drams. “14 programs have been implemented since November. Overall, 53 billion drams have been spent so far”, he said, adding that assistance programs worth about 74 billion drams have been implemented in Artsakh following the recent war.

“This is supplemented by these 8.8 billion drams, and we can state that our assistance package for Artsakh already comprises 83 billion drams, 52 billion drams of which has already been spent. These programs should be revised so that the recovery programs are replaced by development programs for the economy of Artsakh to start working, generating money, and our assistance to be spent on development programs”, Pashinyan said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan