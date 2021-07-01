Azerbaijani side will no longer use Karmir Shuka-Shushi road soon – Artsakh State Minister

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The authorities of Artsakh carry out additional works to raise the safety roads and strengthen the control, Minister of State Artak Beglaryan said during an online press conference.

“The Azerbaijani side behaves rudely, including also while passing through these roads. I want to note that President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan announced in the Parliament that the Azerbaijani side will not use the Karmir Shuka-Shushi road in a few months. We take additional steps on this direction as well. Works are being done to increase the road safety, lighting issues are being solved, additional control is being tightened”, he said.

Incidents are regularly taking place on the Karmir Shuka-Shushi road. Azerbaijanis are passing through this road accompanied by the Russian peacekeepers. The road is under the control of the Armenian side.

