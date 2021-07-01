State Minister convinced Russian peacekeepers will stay in Artsakh for a long time

STEPANAKERT, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. State Minister of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan sees two main steps for stopping emigration from Artsakh – ensuring long-term security and quickly solving the housing problems.

“Of course, security is the most important. People must feel that it’s secure here and plan their long-term life. Fortunately, I can state that compared to the post-war period, in particular to November, December, January of 2020, it’s already obvious for us and the people that the security conditions are more effective than many expected. Our expectations were worse and negative than the reality showed. This gives additional positive trends and hope to our society to plan a long-term life here”, he said during an online press conference.

He also commented on the concerns what will happen in five years when the term of the stay of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh ends. Beglaryan believes that the presence of Russian peacekeepers is not limited to five years.

“What will be the solutions, time will show, and also the superpowers will show with their actions, but I am convinced that we will have Russian peacekeepers here for a long time who will guarantee our security. Of course, our Defense Army in its part guarantees the security and will guarantee it more effectively within the course of time. Our agenda is the guarantee of our security with a peaceful negotiation process, which, we hope, Azerbaijan will be ready for”, he said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan