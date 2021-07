YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on relieving Arsen Torosyan from the position of chief of staff at the PM’s Office.

According to Pashinyan’s another decision, Arayik Harutyunyan, who was serving as Chief Advisor to the PM, has been appointed chief of staff at the PM’s Office.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan