Armenian President congratulates Canada’s PM on national day

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau on the occasion of the Canada Day, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

“Since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between Armenia and Canada, our countries have developed close friendly cooperation in various areas. Armenia is ready to make further efforts to boost our relations at bilateral and multilateral levels, by expanding the political, economic, cultural ties, developing the contacts between the peoples.

The global challenges, facing the world, have revealed the numerous- both vulnerable and strong -sides of our society, the high level of solidarity between the countries and peoples. I am sure that our countries will overcome those huge challenges, which we are facing today, with joint efforts”, the Armenian President said in his letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan