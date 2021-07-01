Armenian Parliament approves 2020 state budget performance annual report

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The Parliament of Armenia adopted the draft decision on approving the 2020 state budget performance annual report.

The draft decision was adopted at today’s extraordinary session which has been convened at the initiative of lawmakers.

72 MPs voted in favor of the draft decision, 4 voted against and 2 abstained.

During yesterday’s session caretaker minister of finance Atom Janjughazyan presented certain figures while introducing the annual report.

The average inflation last year was in the manageable range, comprising 1.2%. 1 trillion 516 billion AMD revenues, 1 trillion 895 billion AMD expenditures and 334 billion AMD deficit have been recorded factually.

The state debt comprised nearly 7 billion 969 million USD, in the frames of which the government debt has been 7 billion 509 million USD.

