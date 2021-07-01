6% economic growth forecast for Armenia in 2021

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting caretaker Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that the economic growth forecasts for 2021 have been revised from 3.2% to 6%.

“But it’s important that in line with these figures we successfully carry out the revenue collections of the state budget, and have an over-fulfillment as of the first quarter”, he said.

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee Edvard Hovhannisyan noted that over 750 billion drams in tax revenues have been collected in the first quarter of 2021, in case when the program figure was set to be 683 billion drams. He stated that 24 billion more transactions have been carried out in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of 2020.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan