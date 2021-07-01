European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement to visit Armenia

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. In the framework of the regional visit, Olivér Várhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, will arrive in Armenia on July 8 on a two-day visit, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

According to the ministry’s statement, the purpose of the visit is to reaffirm the EU’s readiness to foster the stability and predictability in the South Caucasus region.

Editing by Aneta Harutyunyan