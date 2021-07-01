State Revenue Committee collected 750.2 billion AMD tax revenues in first quarter of 2021

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. 750.2 billion drams tax revenues have been collected by the State Revenue Committee of Armenia in the first quarter of 2021, the SRC told Armenpress.

The program figure for the 1st quarter has been set to be 697.7 billion drams, in other words, the increase comprised 52.5 billion drams or 7.5%. At the same time, 83.8 billion drams have been returned to taxpayers.

The figure in the same period of 2020 comprised 680.3 billion drams, whereas in 2019 – 713.4 billion drams and in 2018 – 572.9 billion drams. Thus, compared to the same period of the previous year, the tax revenues increased by 69.9 billion drams or 10.3%.

The money returned to the taxpayers has also increased. Compared to January-June 2020, the growth comprised 18.5 billion drams or 28.3%.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan