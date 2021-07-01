Artsakh government will soon approve program of solving housing problem of displaced persons

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The government of Artsakh will approve in coming days the program of solving the housing problem of persons displaced as a result of the 2020 war unleashed by Azerbaijan, State Minister Artak Beglaryan said during an online press conference today.

“Since my appointment, I, our staff and various agencies have worked quite actively on this project in June. All details will be clearer by the program and there will be a procedure based on that. All the criteria, procedure, principles and timeframes will be outlined both in the program and the procedure.

I present this in detail because this project concerns many people. Of course, after its publication everyone can get acquainted with it and understand the overall logic on how we are going to work”, he said.

He stated that during these past months the government has already carried out certain activities in this direction as various displaced families have already been settled temporarily or permanently, as well as renovation works have started in different houses.

“Construction works and acquisition of apartments and residential houses from the secondary market will enter into an active stage in coming weeks”, the State Minister of Artsakh said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan