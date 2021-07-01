COVID-19: Armenia abolishes age limit for vaccination with Sputnik V

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. From July 1, people at risk, as well as those aged over 18 can be vaccinated with Sputnik V against COVID-19 in Armenia based on applications, on voluntary basis, the ministry of healthcare said in a statement.

Previously vaccinations with Sputnik V were available for people at risk – healthcare workers aged 18 to 54, people having chronic diseases aged over 18, residents and employees of social care centers aged 18 to 54.

But according to the current changes, people aged over 18 can get vaccinated with all the three vaccines available in Armenia – AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, CoronaVac, based on application, on voluntary basis.

