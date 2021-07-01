Pashinyan congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of formation of Communist Party of China

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Caretaker Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory message to Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, Secretary-General of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on the centenary of formation of the Communist Party of China, Pashinyan's Office told Armenpress.

The message reads:

“Excellency,

Please accept my most cordial congratulations on the centenary of the Communist Party of China.

The Communist Party of China has won the Chinese people’s trust since its inception by defying numerous challenges and leading the country along the path of sovereignty, empowerment and socio-economic development.

The achievements of the CPC continued and multiplied under your leadership. This landmark year was marked by two key milestones: China achieved its centennial goal of overcoming extreme poverty and returned to the path of development by overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.

Armenia is eager to further develop the friendly relations and the ongoing mutually beneficial cooperation with the People’s Republic of China.

I am confident that the Armenian-Chinese relations will continue to strengthen and deepen for the benefit of our two countries and peoples.

I wish you robust health and ever new achievements, as well as peace and prosperity- to the friendly Chinese people.”