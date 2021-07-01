Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   1 July

Extraordinary session continues in Parliament – LIVE

YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened at the initiative of lawmakers continues in the Armenian Parliament.

The MPs will debate the bills adopted at first hearing on June 30.

The Parliament will also debate today a number of bills at second hearing.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 








