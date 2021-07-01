Extraordinary session continues in Parliament – LIVE
YEREVAN, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. The extraordinary session convened at the initiative of lawmakers continues in the Armenian Parliament.
The MPs will debate the bills adopted at first hearing on June 30.
The Parliament will also debate today a number of bills at second hearing.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
15:21, 05.24.2021
Interview with Francis Malige
14:12, 05.19.2021
Our aim is to be an attractive employer: Evolution’s long-term plans for Armenia
09:00, 06.16.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 10
09:00, 06.14.2021
Armenia election campaign: Day 8
- 11:09 Artsakh government will soon approve program of solving housing problem of displaced persons
- 11:08 Armenia records 126 new cases of COVID-19 in one day
- 11:04 Construction of an irrigation reservoir in Hors community of Vayots Dzor with the support of the Government of Japan
- 11:00 Extraordinary session continues in Parliament – LIVE
- 10:46 “Armenia-Canada cooperation has great potential for furtherance” - Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Justin Trudeau
- 10:42 COVID-19: Armenia abolishes age limit for vaccination with Sputnik V
- 10:41 Pashinyan congratulates Xi Jinping on 100th anniversary of formation of Communist Party of China
- 10:27 US House Appropriations Committee recommends $50 million for Armenia, $2,000,000 for demining activities in Artsakh
- 09:19 European Stocks - 30-06-21
- 09:18 US stocks - 30-06-21
- 09:17 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-06-21
- 09:16 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Up - 30-06-21
- 09:15 Oil Prices - 30-06-21
- 08:58 Armenian communities to have opportunity to become ‘Best Tourism Villages’ by UNWTO initiative
- 06.30-23:36 New Jersey recognizes Artsakh independence
- 06.30-21:38 Armenia assumes two-year coordination of the BSEC Working Group on Energy
- 06.30-19:34 U.S. Administration will continue close cooperation with Armenian Government – Ambassador
- 06.30-19:18 Lavrov says Russia and Turkey will make efforts for normalizing Armenia-Azerbaijan relations
- 06.30-18:50 Russian, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh
- 06.30-18:17 Neither Armenia, nor Azerbaijan, nor population of NK are interested in the continuation of the conflict – Putin
- 06.30-18:00 Armenian citizens to travel to EU without Covid-19 restrictions
- 06.30-17:35 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 30-06-21
- 06.30-17:34 Asian Stocks - 30-06-21
- 06.30-16:37 Azerbaijan exerts psychological pressure on Artsakh residents through information terrorism - Ombudsman
- 06.30-16:12 71 schools, 14 kindergartens and over 10 cultural centers destroyed in Artsakh as a result of war
17:07, 06.25.2021
Viewed 2695 times Armenia’s economic activity index grows 4.3% in five months
18:36, 06.24.2021
Viewed 1370 times FAON thanks Dutch Parliament for the motion regarding Baku
14:31, 06.24.2021
Viewed 1257 times 18th-century Armenian church damaged in Turkey, Garo Paylan alarms
13:14, 06.24.2021
Viewed 1250 times Government provides support to production of UAVs: new investment program worth 4,25 billion drams
13:37, 06.26.2021
Viewed 1241 times Canadian FM announces about new mission aimed at supporting democracy in Armenia