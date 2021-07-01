LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 30-06-21

LONDON, JULY 1, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 30 June:

The price of aluminum up by 0.08% to $2535.00, copper price up by 1.66% to $9405.50, lead price up by 0.70% to $2299.50, nickel price up by 1.17% to $18440.00, tin price up by 1.01% to $31476.00, zinc price up by 0.65% to $2948.50, molybdenum price down by 0.87% to $42505.00, cobalt price stood at $48580.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.