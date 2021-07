YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. New Jersey officially became the 10th US state to recognize the independence of Artsakh, the Armenian National Committee of America reports.

NJ State Senate unanimous passed SCR. 71, led by State Senator Lagana and supported by the ANC of NJ.

The measure also condemns Turkey and Azerbaijan for anti-Armenian aggression, reaffirms the state’s commitment to recognizing the Armenian Genocide.