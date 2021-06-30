Armenia assumes two-year coordination of the BSEC Working Group on Energy

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. During the online meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC) member states Armenia assumed two-year coordination of the BSEC Working Group on Energy, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

The delegation led by head of the Department of Multilateral Policy and Development Cooperation Arman Khachatryan represented the Armenian side during the online meeting.

In his speech Arman Khachatryan referred to the aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh with the direct involvement of Turkey and foreign terrorist’s under the conditions of global pandemic and the consequences of the aggression. He presented to the participants of the meeting the overt violations of the trilateral November 9 statement by Azerbaijan, adding that the aggressive and provocative behavior of Azerbaijan continues to jeopardize regional peace and stability. He emphasized that Azerbaijan continues to create obstacles for the international efforts aimed at the elimination of the humanitarian consequences of the war.

The Armenian side also emphasized the inadmissibility of unilateral coercive measures and blockade, which hampers the regional economic cooperation and facilitation of trade, which are the main goals of the BSEC.

Georgia assumed the chairmanship of the BSEC.