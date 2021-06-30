Russian, Turkish FMs discuss situation in Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, JUNE 30, ARMENPRESS. A wide range of international issues, including the situation in Syria, Libya and Nagorno Karabakh, were discussed at a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Antalya, ARMENPRESS reports, citing TASS.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that Ankara and Moscow will continue cooperation in the production of Russian "Sputnik-V" vaccine. The Turkish Foreign Minister added that during this touristic season they will do everything possible to protect the health of Russian tourists.